Woman on trial says hallucination instructed her to run over, kill pedestrian in Covington

Marsha Lynn Miller appears for her murder trial in Kenton County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Miller is accused of intentionally running over 54-year-old Frank Harris in March 2021.

It’s been almost three years since Marsha Lynn Miller struck and killed a man after turning her vehicle into the parking lot of a shopping center in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Miller, 47, intentionally revved her engine and sped up on 54-year-old Frank Harris before killing him. However, Miller’s attorneys say she was directed by a hallucination to hit Harris, not realizing he was a real person.

Opening statements happened Wednesday in Miller’s trial in Kenton County Circuit Court. She’s facing a single count of murder in connection with Harris’ death.

Harris was walking alone in the parking lot on the evening of March 29, 2021, when Miller pointed her vehicle at him and “floored it,” said Assistant Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen.

A witness said the collision sent Harris roughly 10 feet into the air and he landed head-first onto the sidewalk along Winston Avenue. He died at the scene.

Prosecutors conceded they could not point to what exactly motivated Miller to drive into Harris, whom she didn’t know.

However, Miller’s public defender, Christopher Meier, said mental illness is the only explanation that makes sense. Miller is asking the jury to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hallucinations have plagued Miller since she was a teenager and she's been haunted by figures she refers to as “the man in the black suit” and “the man in the plain clothes,” Meier said.

While she was driving to get some food, the man in the black suit appeared in Miller’s car and directed her to turn into the shopping center’s parking lot, Meier told the jury.

Miller saw the man in plain clothes standing in the parking lot and the man in black instructed her to strike the other man, Meier said, adding Miller believed that doing so would bring an end to her hallucinations.

Meier said that it wasn’t until Miller saw the blood on her windshield that she realized she hit a real person.

While two experts who evaluated Miller reached different diagnoses, Meier said, they both concluded that she suffers from disorders that share symptoms of hallucinations, delusions and paranoia.

Meier said Miller’s severe mental illness “prevented her from living in the same reality that we were all living in on March 29, 2021.”

Prosecutors say Miller did nothing after the killing to indicate she didn’t know right from wrong, or that she wasn’t in control of her actions.

Miller, who is deaf, communicated with police via writing and through an interpreter while being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital shortly after the killing.

She apologized several times for the crash but made zero mention of suffering from hallucinations, Covington police officer Douglas Ullrich testified.

Miller told detectives in an interview that she “didn’t see him, just felt it,” Arnzen said.

In May 2022, Judge Kathleen Lape ruled Miller was competent to stand trial after she received a psychological examination ordered at the behest of her attorneys.

In court documents filed ahead of trial, prosecutors cited an incident almost four months before Harris’ killing in which Miller allegedly used a cord or rope in attempting to strangle a man sitting in his car, who was able to drive away.

While Miller was never charged because the victim didn’t file a complaint, prosecutors point to it as evidence that her actions were intentional.

The trial is expected to last until at least Friday, though it may run into next week.

