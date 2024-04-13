A woman was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident on South Arlington Road in Green, said Green Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Marzilli.

Marzilli said he was unable to share the extent of the injuries.

Others involved in the accident declined the department's emergency medical services, Marzilli said.

All three vehicles had experienced what he said was "some major damage."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woman transported to hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Green