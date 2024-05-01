Woman’s torso washed up on a Florida beach in ’80s. The hunt for her killer continues

Body parts kept washing up on the shoreline near the Rickenbacker Causeway.

First, a woman’s torso was found. Then her head, leg and left arm.

This was 1980s Miami. Mutilated bodies and parts were part of the Cocaine Cowboy lifestyle. It was a violent time in the Magic City, and the gruesome discovery may have looked like another drug deal gone bad.

But things turned out differently. Investigators learned decades later that a man murdered his wife in front of their young daughters before making two of them help get rid of the body. Adding to the trauma: the daughters, ages 7 and 4 at the time, say they also watched him kill their younger sister a short time later.

Miami-Dade police say Jorge Walter Nuñez Paz killed his wife, Nilsa Padilla, near Virginia Key, Florida, in 1985, later chopping her body into pieces and dumping the parts into Biscayne Bay. Her remains and those of an unidentified man washed up on beaches around the Miami bay during the next few days. Before Padilla’s body was identified decades later, the victims were known to police as “Tommy and Theresa Torso.” Miami Herald

Now, this cold case, buried deep in Miami’s treacherous past, has resurfaced as one of the daughters continues a decades-long quest to track down her father, Jorge Walter Núñez Paz — and police has run out of leads.

At the Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters in Doral on Tuesday, Gloria Hampton told reporters that she wants to see her dad in a courtroom facing a judge for what he did to her mother, 36-year-old Nilsa Padilla.

“I’m hoping that he is alive, that we can find him and bring him to justice,” Hampton, 43, said.

The torso of Nilsa Padilla, 36, was found inside a bag on the shoreline off the Rickenbacker Causeway on April 4, 1985. Miami-Dade Police Department

Dismembered body parts in Biscayne Bay

The story behind one of Miami’s most abhorrent murders started with a man finding a green plastic garbage bag on the shoreline off the Rickenbacker Causeway on April 4, 1985.

Inside, Miami-Dade police, then called Metro-Dade, found the decomposing torso of a woman, wrapped in a J.P. Stevens fitted yellow twin bed sheet with a pattern of butterflies and green flowers, according to Miami Herald’s archives. Her head, arms and legs were missing.

The torso of Nilsa Padilla, 36, was found inside a bag on the shoreline off the Rickenbacker Causeway on April 4, 1985. Miami-Dade Police Department

Over the next five days, a man’s head and right leg were recovered in the area, along with the woman’s thigh, head, legs and left arm. That’s after fishermen had found his headless, naked torso off Virginia Key’s Seaquarium two days prior. Investigators, while trying to identify the corpses, nicknamed them “Tommy and Theresa Torso.”

As the years and decades passed, their bodies remained nameless. To this day, the man’s body has not been identified and no one has been charged for his murder.

‘I just needed someone to listen.’

It was not until July 2010 that Hampton called Miami-Dade Police Department’s Cold Case Unit to report that her father had killed her mother near Virginia Key. Hampton said she got the impression that officers thought she wasn’t telling the truth.

“I felt it in my heart they didn’t believe me,” she said. “I just needed someone to listen.”

Hampton, then 4-year-old, said she saw Núñez Paz beat her mother with a plastic bag full of beer bottles.

“I remember this army green-colored duffel bag that he was trying to stuff her body into,” Hampton said. “And I remember digging and helping him dig.”

Hampton said she remembers her father trying to fit her mother’s body into the hole they had dug before dumping it into the bay in 1985.

Nilsa Padilla holds her oldest daughter in an undated photo. Miami-Dade Police Department

As the investigation continued in 2011, Hampton and her half-sister detailed to police how they watched Núñez Paz kill their youngest sister, 3-year-old Alicia Guzmán Padilla, over an uneaten cereal bowl shortly after their mother’s death. He subsequently discarded the girl’s body in a dumpster, Hampton said.

But by the time a judge issued an arrest warrant against Núñez Paz in June 2012, he had already been deported to Perú in 2004, according to police.

Nearly half a century after the brutal slayings, police are asking the public to provide any information about Núñez Paz’s whereabouts — admitting to the possibility that the murder suspect could be dead. If he were still alive, police say he would be 75.

“I’m hoping that he is alive, that we can find him and bring him to justice,” Hampton said.

Gloria Hampton, right, and her older sister look at the camera at Anne’s Beach in Isla Morada, Florida, in the mid-80s. Miami-Dade Police Department

Pattern of sexual abuse?

While giving statements to investigators in 2011, Hampton and her half-sister recounted how Núñez Paz sexually abused them throughout their childhood.

But it was the testimony from one of her half-sister’s friends that put Núñez Paz in handcuffs. She told her parents that Núñez Paz sexually abused her at their Florida Keys home in March 1989. Soon after, Hampton said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies came knocking on his door.

Núñez Paz pleaded guilty later that year to a count of sexual battery and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, followed by five years of probation. At that point, Padilla’s body had not been identified; nobody had reported her nor her 3-year-old daughter Alicia missing.

Jorge Walter Núñez Paz looks at the camera with his daughter Gloria Hampton, left, and his stepdaughter, right, at Anne’s Beach in Isla Morada, Florida, in the mid-80s. Miami-Dade Police Department

Hampton, then 9 years old, says she informed a Florida Department of Children & Families worker about the sexual abuse her and her half-sister were subjected to at the hands of Núñez Paz — in addition to being witnesses to the slayings of their loved ones. Hampton and her half-sister eventually entered the foster care system.

“They knew everything that had happened,” she underscored.

However, Miami-Dade Police Detective Jonathan Grossman contends the Department of Children and Families did not find any record documenting what Hampton said she told the worker.

Gloria Hampton explains where she sat in the RV the day she witnessed her father kill her mother during a press conference in the hopes of finding her father, who allegedly killed her mother in front of her and potentially her sister, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters in Doral. Hampton’s mother, Nilsa Padilla, was murdered and dismembered in 1985. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

Where is Núñez Paz?

After matching Hampton and her mother’s DNA, a warrant was issued for Núñez Paz’s arrest in 2012. Nine years later, it was amended to include the murder of 3-year-old Alicia and the sexual abuse her sisters suffered.

Núñez Paz faces two counts of second-degree murder for the killings of his wife and daughter. He is also charged with seven counts of capital sexual battery for the abuse he’s accused of subjecting his daughter and stepdaughter to.

Detective Jonathan Grossman, left, from Miami-Dade Police Department, and Gloria Hampton hold a press conference in the hopes of finding Hampton’s father, who allegedly killed her mother in front of her in 1985 and potentially her sister, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters in Doral. Hampton’s mother, Nilsa Padilla was murdered and dismembered in 1985. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

For at least 25 years, Núñez Paz has gone by aliases Jorge Walter Núñez and Raphael Guzman. He last resurfaced on the outskirts of Lima, Perú, in 2020, where he’s believed to still reside. Investigators note he’s still maintained connections to Miami, the Florida Keys, New Jersey and the Boston area.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for tips leading to his arrest.

Jorge Walter Núñez Paz, 75, is wanted for the murders of his wife, 36-year-old Nilsa Padilla, and one of their daughters, 3-year-old Alicia Guzmán Padilla in 1986 Miami-Dade County, Florida. Núñez Paz could be living on the outskirts of Lima, Perú, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Miami-Dade Police Department

At the press conference Tuesday, Hampton reiterated that she’s looking forward to the day police call her with the news that her father has been captured.

“Why should he walk free?” Hampton questioned. “What gives him that right? Why can’t he pay for what he did?”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Núñez Paz or has information on the murders is asked to call Detective Jonathan Grossman of the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau at (305) 471-2400. To submit an anonymous tip and potentially receive a reward, tipsters are encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-471-8477, or visit crimestoppers305.com.