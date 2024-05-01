Woman with toddler bound during armed robbery at Stanislaus County tow yard, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A man armed with a gun and his accomplice are wanted for a reported robbery that happened in Ceres on Tuesday.

At around 8:45 a.m., the Ceres Police Department responded to a call for reports of

an armed robbery at Stanislaus Towing Services located at 1307 Angie Avenue. Two men entered Stanislaus Towing Services, one of whom demanded money while in possession of a handgun, according to CPD.

SMUD electricity rates increasing in May

Police said an employee and her 3-year-old child were in the office at the time of the robbery. The woman’s hands were reportedly bound with tape after being forced to open the safe. After they discovered the safe to be empty, police said the two men left the business. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the attempted robbery are under investigation. CPD advised anyone with information to call Detective Berlier at (209) 538-5616

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.