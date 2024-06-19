Woman threatens Walgreens’ employees with bat, gun: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman they say threatened Walgreens’ employees with a baseball bat and pistol Monday.

At around 4:18 a.m., police say a woman attempted to steal items at the Walgreens on Summer Avenue but was unsuccessful.

Reports say the woman got mad and walked out. She came back with a baseball bat and a pistol, threatening the employees with violence.

The suspect was last seen in a white Honda Civic with a piece of paper covering her tags.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If anybody has more information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

