Woman tells roommate to move out, then kidnaps him and has cousin beat him up, feds say

A 28-year-old woman is facing prison time after being convicted of kidnapping her roommate in the District of Columbia, federal officials said.

In October 2023, Antoinette Gilmore, of Washington, D.C., got into an argument with her roommate on the phone, according to a May 21 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gilmore told the man that she and her cousin would pick him up from downtown and take him back to their apartment so he could get his stuff, prosecutors said.

Once the man got into the car, Gilmore told her cousin to punch and beat the man as she drove, officials said.

The victim tried getting out of the car, but the pair had locked the doors, officials said.

The man was able to escape, but Gilmore told her cousin to chase him down, officials said.

After eventually catching him, Gilmore’s cousin dragged “him by the collar of his shirt” back to the car, prosecutors said.

Once they reached the destination, the victim was pulled out of the car but was able to break free, officials said.

Then he ran to the nearest police substation to report the assault, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to Gilmore’s lawyer on May 22 and was awaiting a response.

Gilmore is scheduled to be sentenced in July, prosecutors said.

