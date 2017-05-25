Woman Talks 'Adrenaline Reaction' That Led Her to Jump on Hood of Car to Foil Carjacking

The woman who jumped on the hood of her car as it was being carjacked says she wasn't afraid as she took on the would-be car thief.

“My first reaction was, 'This is not happening to me today,'" Melissa Smith told Inside Edition.

The 28-year-old was in her Subaru Outback when she stopped at a gas station outside Milwaukee to fill up on Tuesday.

A Cadillac at the next pump pulled out and suddenly stopped. A passenger then hopped out, sneaking over and getting into her car.

“I turned around, saw him, ran around to my driver's side of the car, realized he was attempting to start my car, and hopped right on, grabbed on to my windshield wipers,” she recalled.

She added: “For whatever reason, I was not going to have that.”

The thief pulled away and tried in vain to shake her off, but she just kept hanging on.

“He was laughing at me, which really didn't sit well with me,” she said.

Eventually, the thief came to realize he was no match for her. He jumped out and ran to his accomplice’s car.

But Smith's ordeal wasn't over yet, as her car was still in drive and started rolling into a busy intersection.

“I had the fun task of hopping in my car to stop it before it hit traffic,” she recalled.

As strangers came to her aid, the thieves took off in the opposite direction, making off with a few of her belongings.

“They did get my purse, my iPhone, and my wallet and various items in there,” she said.

She said her father and her fiancé were "not thrilled" about how she leapt onto the hood.

“I really didn't think about that at the time, it was a split-second decision to do what I did,” she said. “That was my adrenaline instinct.”

