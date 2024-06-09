Man dies in overnight Westmoreland County apartment fire

A man died after becoming trapped in his apartment during a fire in Westmoreland Count overnight.

The fire at 227 West Smithfield Street in Mount Pleasant was reported just before midnight when a neighbor saw smoke in the building, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders determined someone was trapped inside of an apartment. Once they gained access to the unit, they found a 69-year-old man, who Carson identified as Thaddeus Anthony Peckyno, on the ground in the back bedroom.

Peckyno was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating this fire, but Carson says it “appears to be an accident from a stove/grease fire.”

