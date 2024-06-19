Woman ‘swept away’ in South Yuba River. A helicopter rescued her after 90 minutes

A 27-year-old woman was rescued from the South Yuba River on Tuesday, after first responders spent 90 minutes looking for her, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was visiting the river for the first time with four friends, and was swimming in the water before being “swept away” near Hoyt Crossing, officials reported.

One of the victim’s friends had to hike to find someone with a cell phone and good reception.

The Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received the 911 call around 3:30 p.m., about a half hour after the swimmer was last seen.

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department responded as the lead agency and were joined by the Sheriff’s Office and additional allied agencies.

California Highway Patrol’s H24 helicopter spotted the woman on a rock and successfully rescued her, ending the 90-minute incident.

Ashley Quadros, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff’s office, said the woman had minor injuries.

“We are thankful today that this young lady is alive, and thankful to our allied agencies for their swift and unified response to find her,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “We hope this incident serves as an ongoing reminder of how dangerous rivers are, especially the South Yuba River this time of year. Please avoid swimming in the river.”