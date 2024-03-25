Woman swept away by rushing stormwater rescued by L.A. firefighters

A 35-year-old woman is recovering after being swept away by fast moving water in the Los Angeles River, prompting a tense air rescue by first responders Sunday.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls about the incident near Laurel Canyon Boulevard at around 5 p.m. just after a brief but intense rainstorm, department officials said.

It is unclear exactly how the woman ended up in the river, but according to officials, she was first spotted in the flood control channel near Whitsett Avenue where less than knee-deep water was moving at speeds estimated at around 15 miles per hour. Rescuers threw her a flotation device as she moved slowly downstream toward Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The woman was reportedly able to stand up at one point but was again swept away by the rushing water.

Firefighters then lowered a portion of a 24-foot wooden ladder along the vertical concrete wall of the channel as they cut away a portion of the metal fence along the channel, but the current was too much, and she was swept a short distance downstream, authorities said.

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. firefighters rescue a woman swept away in the storm-flooded L.A. River on Mar. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

After several tense moments, an LAFD helicopter crew lowered a rescuer down by hoist who was able to grab the woman as she was in the middle of the channel in fast moving waters. She was pulled to safety aboard the aircraft where authorities said she received treatment for minor injuries and hypothermia.

California woman violently attacked after road-rage incident

She was flown to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters said the woman reported that no other persons or animals were with her at the time she was swept away.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.