Woman suspected of stabbing her parents in the Village of Oak Creek

A woman was arrested after officials suspected she stabbed her parents Saturday morning, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona around 5:30 a.m., officials said in a statement. A sergeant took the suspect, who was identified later as 33-year-old Lauren Levinson, into custody after he found her on the street near the home.

Officials said the sergeant entered the home and found Levinson's mother and father suffering from multiple stab wounds. The mother, who officials said was badly injured, had stab wounds to her back and the father had stab wounds to his arm. They said Levinson's brother, who was at the scene, helped the sergeant in conducting life-saving measures on the mother and father.

Officials said the Sedona Fire Department arrived and continued these efforts. Levinson's mother was flown to the trauma center at Flagstaff Medical Center, and her father was taken to Verde Valley Medical Center. The medical status of the two was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives and evidence technicians are investigating the incident, according to officials.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman suspected of stabbing her parents arrested near Sedona