Woman suspected of gunning down another woman charged with attempted murder

(KRON) – A woman was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

At 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, the San Mateo Police Department was alerted of a shooting near the intersection of East Hillsdale Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

Witnesses informed responding officers that the shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Lago Street. The officers located shell casings near a red Chevrolet sedan, a cell phone, and blood droplets on the sidewalk of Lago Street. However, they did not find a victim at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, witnesses informed the police that the suspect possibly ran into a nearby apartment building. A shelter-in-place was issued for the police’s investigation. The department used a drone to locate the suspect and officers surrounding the apartment.

According to the SMPD, the victim was located in San Carlos. The victim was transported to a local trauma hospital for her injuries.

Following the officers’ interviews with witnesses, the suspect was identified as 34-year-old Ceres resident Brittany Stewart.

North Regional County SWAT team responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Lago Street, where Stewart was reported to be. The Crisis Negotiation Team contacted the suspect and got her to surrender.

Stewart was arrested and later booked into the San Mateo County Jail for the following charges:

Attempted murder

Assault with a firearm on a person

Willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner

Carry concealed a weapon in a vehicle

