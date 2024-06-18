Woman survives off snacks, water while trapped in car for 36 hours near Lake Pleasant

A woman survived being trapped inside her car for 36 hours near Lake Pleasant before being rescued by the Department of Public Safety and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

The woman was rescued Saturday morning, 36 hours after crashing into an embankment on Castle Hot Springs Road approximately 10 miles from Lake Pleasant, officials said. She was dehydrated and had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sheriff's Office deputies, Morristown Fire and a DPS helicopter responded to a report of an accident around 8 a.m. Saturday. A Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant and others removed the woman from her car and carried her up 200 feet to the DPS ranger, officials said.

The woman was flown to a Phoenix hospital to recover.

During the investigation of the incident, officials learned that the crash occurred 36 hours before the rescue. The woman survived off of water and snacks she had in her car, according to officials.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman survives 36 hours in her car after crashing in Arizona