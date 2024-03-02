Woman survives head-on collision with wrong-way driver on Route 146, state police say

LINCOLN – A 28-year-old Woonsocket woman survived Friday night after an intoxicated man drove into her, head-on, from the wrong direction on Route 146, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the crash just south of Route 116 late Friday night, said state police Capt. Jeffrey P. L'heureux.

An investigation found that the other driver, a 38-year-old Cranston man, had collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the woman, L'heureux said.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to state police barracks in Lincoln, where a test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.187 and 0.183, L'heureux said.

He faces a charge of driving under the influence.

State troopers had set out to stop the man at 10:50 p.m. after 911 callers reported that someone was driving south in the northbound lanes of Route 146, L'heureux said.

Soon after, troopers arrived at the scene of the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI after Rt. 146 head-on crash