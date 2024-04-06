Woman suing city after slipping on sandwich at CLT airport

A local woman says she slipped on a sandwich at the Charlotte airport, and she blames the city.

The Mecklenburg County resident is suing the City of Charlotte for the physical and financial damages from the violent fall.

The lawsuit says after exiting her flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a woman was walking through the airport when she slipped on a sandwich, resulting in a violent fall.

The documents claim the woman had to undergo painful tests, medical procedures and extensive rehabilitation due to her injuries.

Court documents say it happened after a flight in November of 2022.

A spokesperson for the airport declined to comment on the lawsuit because the airport hasn’t been served.

