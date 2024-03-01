Woman sues Washington County, Ozarks Electric for taking her property, trespassing to expand road without compensation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman filed a lawsuit on February 29 against Washington County, Ozarks Electric and an unnamed contractor for Ozarks Electric for trespassing on her property and taking pieces of it as part of a road expansion project.

According to the lawsuit, Lisa Dennis owns 89 acres outside of the Fayetteville city limits along both sides of W. Weir Road, which was a dirt road before Washington County began a widening project in 2021.

The widening project is when Dennis says the county removed her mailbox, fence, culverts and trees and began to excavate, reshape and park trucks on the land.

The lawsuit alleges the county took about 25 feet of land from both sides of the road equal to 0.75 of an acre. It states the county was aware that there was no easement authorizing it to take Dennis’ property in the several easements given to Dennis to sign.

According to the lawsuit, the county refused to compensate Dennis for the easements and continued to take her property, damage her entranceway to the point that it was unusable and change the embankments and ditches, causing soil erosion.

The lawsuit says on February 21, 2024, Ozarks Electric through its contractor began clearing trees and branches, installing larger poles, power lines and other facilities on the north side of the property along the road to accommodate a new subdivision.

According to the lawsuit, Dennis told Ozarks Electric that it does not have an easement to access her property and that Ozarks Electric acknowledged it does not have an easement.

The lawsuit states the electric company has not made an offer to compensate Dennis and is continuing to enter and work on her property through its contractor.

According to the lawsuit, Ozarks Electric intends to take a 30-foot corridor or 0.5 of an acre of the property along the north wide of the road.

The lawsuit also asks for a permanent injunction, suspending the widening project until a ruling is made on the matter.

