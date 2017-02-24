Woman Stunned to Learn She Won $2 Million in Lottery: 'I Can't Even Speak Right Now!'

This lucky New Jersey woman had a priceless reaction when finding out she had won $2 million in the state Powerball lotto.

Jessica Macarone, a bankruptcy lawyer who works in Newark, was checking on her ticket Thursday when she discovered she was a millionaire.

A local TV crew happened to be there as her jaw dropped and she repeated, "Are you kidding!?"

Macarone was in such disbelief that some people around her had to reassure her that she was in fact the winner.

She told the TV station that the money came in handy because the last year has been rough on her and her family following the loss of her father, uncle and her mother "not doing well."

Macarone did not win the full Powerball amount of $435.3 million, but had five of the drawn numbers correct.

