Woman struck, killed by gunfire when shots fired into her Kansas City home

A woman is dead after being struck by gunfire late Tuesday inside her Kansas City home, a police spokesman said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 10 p.m. inside a home in the 3000 block of East 32nd Street in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, said Capt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers initially were sent to investigate the sound of shots being fired. While en route, officers were told that someone had been shot, Becchina said.

Arriving officers were directed inside a home where they found an unresponsive woman, Becchina said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim was inside the home “when shots came into the house from the outside and struck her,” Becchina said.

The killing is Kansas City’s 39th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By This time last year, which was Kansas City’s deadliest year, there were 48 homicides. In 2023, there were 185 homicides recorded.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were looking for witnesses and collecting evidence.

Police asked anyone who heard or saw anything or has any information to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.

People can also call homicide detectives directly with information at 816-234-5043.