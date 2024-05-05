Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Bucktown

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday night in Bucktown, according to police.

The 40-year-old woman was hit around 10:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Armitage.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the driver of a possible blue metallic 2009-2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said.

The Bentley has front-end damage and is missing a front lower grill, police said.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the incident.

Area Five detectives are still investigating and anyone with information should call them.

