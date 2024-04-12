Woman struck by car in New London dies

Apr. 11—NEW LONDON — An 88-year-old Groton woman who was struck by a car Wednesday at a New London shopping plaza has died, police said.

Geneva DeLabry, of Groton Long Point, was walking across a parking lot in the New London Shopping Center on South Frontage Road shortly after noon when she was hit by a car driven by 25-year-old Tamara Veillette of Oakdale, police said on Thursday.

The shopping plaza is home to a Staples store and an NSA Supermarket.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact the department's detective bureau at (860) 447-1481, or to submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system.

