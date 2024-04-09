Woman Struck in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies From Injuries

"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff

Destini Decoff, who was hit by a vehicle during an alleged road rage incident in Massachusetts, has died from her injuries, her mother told local news outlet WBZ-TV.

Decoff died on April 6, after previously being struck by a car in Hopkinton, Massachusetts last week.

According to a press release shared by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Hopkinton Chief of Police Joseph Bennett, the 26-year-old woman was in a vehicle with several others when an incident occurred between them and Ryan Sweatt.

The release adds that Sweatt, 36 of Milford, was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 in Hopkinton when he made contact with individuals in the other vehicle.

“At some point, some of the occupants of the other vehicle, including the victim, exited the car. Sweatt subsequently made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway,” the release reads.

Decoff “was thrown several feet into the air by impact,” reports WBZ-TV. She was then transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her mother Tracy told WBZ-TV that her daughter had complications during surgery making it unlikely that she would ever breathe on her own again.

“Today my biggest fear as a mother became my reality. My first born child & best friend is no longer with me,” Tracy wrote in a post on Facebook, reports Boston.com.

“Go spread those beautiful wings & fly without pain & suffering,” she reportedly added, as she promised justice would be served.

“On April 6th, Destini was tragically taken from us after being intentionally struck by a vehicle. Her family is asking for help with the cost of her final arrangements. Anything you can donate would be greatly appreciated. Thank you,” a GoFundMe organized by Angela Welch reads.

As of Monday, April 8, the account has reached nearly $12,000 of its $15,000 goal.

When officers responded to the scene on April 4, Sweatt told police he had been heading home when the other vehicle pulled in front of him and the driver slammed on their brakes, per WBZ-TV.

According to court documents, Sweatt told officers that Decoff and four men got out of their vehicle and began threatening him, reports WBZ-TV.

"They're trying to kill me,” he allegedly told police.

Sweatt then pointed toward the scene where the responding officer observed five individuals on the road, including a severely injured Decoff on the ground, beside a puddle of blood.

Windshield damage to Sweatt’s Honda was also noticeable at the time.

"We could tell there was a little road rage going on," Brett Martin, a witness who was at Cornell's Pub on Route 85, told WBZ-TV. "I saw her mid-air kind of coming down towards the street… her jacket must've been 20 feet away from her. However she got hit, those clothes flew off."

"He turned around multiple times, and he could have just kept going," Martin said of Sweatt. "He chose to turn around. He knew what he was doing when he went towards that girl."

Sweatt was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation, according to the press release.

He is being held without bail, and is scheduled for a hearing on April 10, WBZ-TV reports.



