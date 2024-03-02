Woman stole over $1,200 worth of items from Target in Southern California

A Southern California woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,200 worth of items from a Target in Chino.

Security video from Chino Police captured the female suspect walking around the store while pushing an empty shopping cart

She stops in the kitchen supply section and after appearing to check her phone, begins filling the cart with large boxes containing KitchenAid stand mixers.

Security cameras captured a woman stealing a cart full of KitchenAid mixers at a Target store in Chino. (Chino Police Department)

Security cameras captured a woman stealing a cart full of KitchenAid mixers at a Target store in Chino. (Chino Police Department)

Security cameras captured a woman stealing a cart full of KitchenAid mixers at a Target store in Chino. (Chino Police Department)

Security cameras captured a woman stealing a cart full of KitchenAid mixers at a Target store in Chino. (Chino Police Department)

The lineup of KitchenAid stand mixers available at Target can range anywhere from $250 to $450 per item.

The woman places several boxes containing both large and smaller mixers into her cart until it’s filled. She then casually pushes the cart toward the store exit and leaves with the merchandise without paying, police said.

Officers later spotted the woman driving nearby and pulled her over. She was only identified as a Chatsworth resident but police said she is also wanted for retail theft charges out of Illinois.

Thieves steal over $20,000 worth of sneakers in Southern California

Before the Target theft, police said the woman was accused of stealing numerous KitchenAid mixers from at least two other stores.

She was taken into custody and booked at the county jail. Over $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise was returned to Target.

Footage of the theft can be seen in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.