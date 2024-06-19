Woman who stole more than $1.3M from church, business pleads guilty

Jun. 19—A woman who stole more than $1.3 million from a local church and business faces a "significant period of incarceration" after pleading guilty to an 11-count indictment on Tuesday.

Lisa A. Noble, 44, also known as Lisa Prynn, formerly of Williamsville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of second-degree grand larceny (Class C felonies), three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (Class D felonies), one count of third-degree grand larceny (Class D felony) and three counts of first-degree falsifying business records (Class E felonies) before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

Between April 2023 and September 2023, Noble, while working as a business manager for St. Amelia's Parish in the Town of Tonawanda, stole approximately $465,000 from the church. She made numerous unauthorized purchases with the church's debit card, issued fraudulent checks to herself and stole cash deposits. Noble used the stolen money to purchase concert tickets, travel, lodging and other personal expenses.

On Sept. 15, 2023, Noble was placed on administrative leave shortly after the theft was uncovered. She was terminated from her position the following week after further investigation by St. Amelia Parish and the Diocese of Buffalo Internal Audit Department.

Noble also pleaded guilty Tuesday for a separate crime. Over the course of approximately five years, she stole more than $500,000 while working as an office manager for an audiology practice in the City of Tonawanda. Noble stole the money from the medical practice between 2016 and 2021.

A fugitive warrant was issued after the matter was presented to a grand jury. In early March, Noble was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area.

"This defendant brazenly stole nearly a million dollars from two former employers to fund her extravagant lifestyle then fled the area in an attempt to evade prosecution," Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said. "Today, I am pleased to announce that she has pleaded guilty to the indictment with a commitment from the judge that she will serve a significant period of incarceration."

As a condition of the plea, Noble signed Confessions of Judgment to pay restitution in the amounts of $465,424.19 to St. Amelia's Parish and $890,723.08 to the audiology practice.

Noble faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when she is sentenced on July 25. She remains held without bail.

Keane commended the Diocese of Buffalo, City of Tonawanda Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for their work in the investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Gary M. Ertel and Assistant District Attorney Robin J. Deubler of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Bureau.