Woman still missing over a week after night out in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is still missing over a week after a night out in Downtown Austin earlier this month.

35-year-old Elizabeth Spalding and her twin sister were last known to be in downtown Austin on May 4 and may have been in local bars or nightclubs, according to her family, says the Downtown Austin Alliance.

At some point in the night, the women found themselves in the emergency room at St. David's, but they were released around 4 a.m. May 5.

Spalding’s sister arrived home later that same morning but has no recollection of her sister's whereabouts or how or when they were separated, says the DAA. She is still missing as of Tuesday, May 14.

Elizabeth Spalding

Spalding is 5'5" and 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Austin police confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that a "request to locate" case has been opened. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

The case was concerning to some visiting downtown Austin.

"It's upsetting. It's something that should not go on any city or any place," Greg Spradley, who was visiting from Missouri said. "I certainly hope she's okay, and I'll be praying for all her relatives and her."

While the circumstances of her disappearance aren't clear, others are frustrated by crime in Austin.

"It's really hard to not assume the worst when you see headlines like that," Mallory Moore said. "Pretty disheartening, especially, you know, generally, like around my age, she was in her early 30s. It could be anyone at any point in time, whether you're a man or woman, because nothing seems to find a resolution at this point."

She says she moved away from Austin due to crime.

"I don't feel safe here. I always walk with someone, I take cars, even if I'm going five blocks somewhere else at night, like I have to call a car because you never know what's going to happen, and it's not okay," she said.