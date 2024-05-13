Woman steals truck from fenced-in property: PCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman snuck onto a fenced-in property to steal a truck, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Monday.

On Sunday, just after 7 p.m., a man left the keys in his truck as he ran into his Lakeland home near Rockridge Road. The sheriff’s office said he was not planning to be away from the truck long and the house is “way up on the edge of nowhere.”

While he was inside the home, 37-year-old Amanda Lash walked onto the fenced-in property, hopped into the truck, and drove away, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck owner was notified by a neighbor who saw Lash get into the truck, and deputies were called around 7:15 p.m. PCSO said the truck was found around 7:48 p.m.

Deputies said Lash told them she stole the truck to help a friend who had her trailer stolen.

Lash is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

