Woman staggers to neighbor’s home for help after being shot in the head during domestic incident

New details released Tuesday are showing how a 55-year-old woman was able to escape a domestic violence shooting at a Harrison Twp. house.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a 55-year-old woman got shot in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue late Sunday night and was able to walk to her neighbor’s house for help. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies revealed on Tuesday that she was able to do that not only after being shot in the arm but after she was also shot in the head.

When they got to the scene, deputies discovered what they believed to be another example of a tragic domestic violence situation.