Woman stabs woman in chest and 1-year-old in attacks hours apart, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after police say she stabbed two people, including a 1-year-old baby.

On April 13, 28-year-old Takeira Hester was arrested in Philadelphia and now faces several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Police say at 8:30 a.m. Saturday Hester stabbed a 24-year-old woman in the chest and left finger.

“Just rushed up to her, stabbed her once or twice,” officials said during a news conference streamed by WPVI.

Less than four hours later, at 12:02 p.m., Hester stabbed a 1-year-old boy in the arm, police said.

A man and woman were pushing strollers with 1-year-old twins when Hester ran up and stabbed one of the babies, officials said.

“Just rushed up to them, nothing was said. Complete random. Tried to stab both children,” officials said.

The father of the babies chased Hester down the street and she dropped a bag as she fled, according to officials.

Officials say both incidents appear to be random.

Both the woman and baby were taken to a hospital and last listed in stable condition, according to police.

Officials have not released a motive for the attacks.

