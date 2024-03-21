Woman stabs man she says was texting another woman — but he says it’s his aunt, cops say

An Oklahoma woman told police she stabbed a man because he was texting another woman, police said.

The man later told police he had been texting his aunt.

Police were called to a Duncan apartment complex after getting reports of two people arguing, according to court documents. After locating the apartment unit, police said they found blood on the door and the ground leading into the apartment.

After breaking down the door with a sledgehammer, they found Natalia Chaires, 19, walking out of the back bedroom, according to an affidavit. She was immediately handcuffed.

Police then located the victim wrapped in a blanket in a closet, according to the affidavit. After unwrapping him, officers found multiple stab wounds on his arm and near his heart, police said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, police said.

Later, investigators found a kitchen knife in the sink, according to the affidavit. It had been partially cleaned but still had some blood on it, police said.

While interviewing Chaires, she told police she was “under the influence of marijuana, alcohol and she stated she was a little crazy,” according to the affidavit.

She was arrested and charged with assault and battery, according to court documents. Her bond was set at $150,000.

Attorney information for Chaires was not listed.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

Duncan is about an 80-mile drive southwest from Oklahoma City.

