Woman stabbed in Northeast on Mother’s Day

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was investigating after a woman was stabbed in Northeast Sunday.

The stabbing happened in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road at around 5:30 p.m. There, MPD found the woman who was stabbed.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said to look out for a man with shoulder length black dreads with a black ski mask on, a black hoodie, a black bookbag on with blue and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 with the event number: I20240235299

