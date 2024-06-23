Woman stabbed near Queens bodega by assailants on moped: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman is recovering at a Queens hospital after being stabbed in the stomach by a person on a moped Saturday evening, police say.

Officers from the 110th precinct received a call at 4:49 p.m. to help a woman who had been stabbed in front of 95-24 41st Avenue. The 29-year-old victim had gotten into an argument with a man and a woman in front of a bodega before she was hit with a motorcycle helmet and then stabbed, authorities stated.

Her accomplice is described as a male, last seen wearing a black soccer jersey. The female attacker was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, police say.

The assailants fled on a black moped towards Junction Boulevard.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

