Woman stabbed multiple times in parking lot of Southern California store

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by a 38-year-old man in a store parking lot Sunday in Culver City, authorities announced.

Officers with the Culver City Police Department responded to the 6100 block Slauson Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about an altercation.

At the scene, police discovered a female victim who had been stabbed numerous times and was losing a lot of blood. She was rushed to the hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition, according to a CCPD news release.

Police immediately began searching the suspect, setting up a perimeter in the area where the man had last been seen fleeing on foot.

The 38-year-old, who has yet to be identified, was found hiding in the bushes of Cougar Park, near Hannum and Slauson avenues and was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, whose city of residence is unknown, approached the victim in the parking lot and stabbed her several times before running away.

“The knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene,” the release noted.

Bus driver violently attacked by homeless woman in Los Angeles

Police did not say anything about a possible motive, whether the suspect and victim knew each other or if the assault with a deadly weapon was a random act of violence.

The 38-year-old was booked at the Culver City Police Department jail for attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CCPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at 310-253-6120 or by email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org or the department’s Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.