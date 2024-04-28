Woman stabbed in downtown Anchorage's Town Square Park

Apr. 28—A woman was stabbed Saturday evening in downtown's Town Square Park, leaving her with serious injuries, Anchorage police said.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at the park, located at 544 W. Fifth Ave., the Anchorage Police Department said in an online statement. Responders found a woman with wounds to her lower body and took her to a hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said, adding that they didn't have suspect information to release at this time.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident, including video footage of the area, to contact dispatch at 311, option 1; call 907-786-8900; or submit an anonymous tip online at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.