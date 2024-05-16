Woman in custody after stabbing other woman at Dollar Mart in West El Paso

UPDATE: A woman has been placed into custody, according to El Paso Police.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was stabbed inside a Dollar Mart Thursday morning, May 16 in West El Paso, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

The spokesperson says a woman in her 20s was stabbed and was transported with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. inside a Dollar Mart located at the 6100 block of N Mesa.

Our crews are currently en route to the scene. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

