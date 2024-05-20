Woman stabbed to death on Manhattan street: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman died after she was stabbed multiple times on a Manhattan street Monday morning, police said.

Shirley Rodriguez, 29, was stabbed in the face, neck, and shoulder near West 175th Street and Haven Avenue in Washington Heights at around 5:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police sources said the suspect was dressed in all black and ran from the scene after the attack. There have been no arrests.

No other information was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

