Woman stabbed, 2 men possibly injured with hammer in west Fort Worth domestic dispute

Chaos erupted on Phoenix Drive early Sunday morning when a domestic dispute escalated into a series of violent altercations, resulting in arrests and injuries, according to Fort Worth police.

What initially began as a dispute between a man and a woman about 4:40 a.m. quickly spiraled when two more women allegedly attempted to steal the man’s vehicle and crashed it into nearby parked cars. The man pursued the women, catching one and stabbing her in the chest and shoulder, a police spokesperson said.

A separate confrontation unfolded that involved a large group including the first man and the brother of one of the women, culminating in a physical fight where both men sustained head injuries, possibly inflicted with a hammer.

Officers arrived at the scene in west Fort Worth, apprehending all involved parties, police said. Despite the severity of the clashes, authorities confirmed that all injuries sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

