Woman sprayed at with acid in Marseille forgives attacker in Facebook post

Courtney Siverling said she was praying for the person who attacked her and her friends - Facebook

A woman who, along with three friends, was sprayed at with acid while on holiday in Marseille, has posted a message of forgiveness on Facebook for her attacker.

Courtney Siverling was targeted by “psychologically disturbed” attacker in Marseille’s main railway station yesterday in an attack which left two of her friends with facial burns.

Although she was uninjured, she was treated for shock.

The young woman wrote on Facebook: "Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to see if I'm ok and/or has been praying for us. I did not receive any injuries from the attack in Marseille this morning and we are all safe. The French police and the U.S. Consulate have been wonderful and we are so thankful for that.

"I pray that the attacker would be healed from her mental illness in the name of Jesus and receive the forgiveness and salvation that can only come from Him.

"'This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him.' Psalm 91:2".

Michelle Krug, who was also targeted in the attack, asked for her Facebook friends to pray for the attacker.

She wrote: "I want you all to know that my friends and I are doing okay. To fill in those who have not heard, three of my friends and I were attacked this morning at a Marseille train station by a woman suffering from a mental illness. She threw a weak solution of hydrochloric acid at us from a water bottle, which got in one of my eyes and one of my friend's eyes. We were all treated at a local hospital and are anticipating a quick recovery.

"I ask that if you send thoughts and prayers our way, please consider thinking about/praying for our attacker so that she may receive the help she needs and deserves. Mental illness is not a choice and should not be villainized.

"I'd like to thank the US Consulate, French police, and all of the wonderful people who helped us today and made us feel safe.

"Looking forward to continuing this incredible opportunity to live and study in France!"

The four women were Boston College juniors in their early 20s taking part in study abroad programmes, with three in the French capital and a fourth based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

They were named by their university as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug and Kelsey Kosten.

The director of the Boston College's Office of International Programs, Nick Gozik, said the women have been released from the hospital and "it appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances".

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman immediately after the attack at about 9am local time, judicial sources said.

She was said to have a history of mental illness and a police record for theft. The victims, in their early 20s, were rushed to hospital and discharged later in the day. One suffered a partial loss of vision in one eye.

The assailant, who reportedly used a canister of cleaning fluid containing hydrochloric acid, told detectives that she herself had been attacked with acid when she was younger.

She stayed in the station after the attack and showed photographs of herself with burns, La Provence newspaper reported.