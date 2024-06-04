Woman Spots 5-Foot-Long Monster Lizard While Driving

Florida resident Renee Aland was with her daughter in a car when she spotted a 5-foot-long monster lizard. At first, they thought it was a gator. But it turns out, the creature is an Asian water monitor. It’s an invasive species that can grow up to 10 feet. If you see an Asian water monitor, Ron Magill of Zoo Miami tells Inside Edition’s Les Trent says to not catch the reptile but instead, to immediately report it to authorities.

