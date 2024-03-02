Woman sought in Manhattan Gucci store raid nabbed in Prince George’s County, Md.: NYPD sources

A woman who took part in a high-stakes raid of a lower Manhattan Gucci store has been apprehended and may soon face federal criminal charges, the Daily News has learned.

Keirina Boykin, 24, was linked to the Feb. 19 robbery of the Meatpacking District shop after she was grabbed in Prince George’s County, Md., earlier this week on assault and robbery charges, police sources with knowledge of the case said.

She’s believed to have been the lookout for the two armed thieves who swiped $51,000 worth of high-priced Gucci bags and sunglasses from the Gucci outlet on W. 14th St. near Ninth Ave.

The FBI is expected to take over the case, as Boykin and her accomplices are suspected of raiding other Gucci stores in New Jersey and possibly other states, police sources said.

Video of the Meatpacking District heist shows Boykin entering the store first, apparently to case the location. Her accomplices, both wearing hoodies and ski masks, are next seen on the video. One waved a handgun.

“Get down on the ground,” at least one of the robbers yelled, police said.

The thieves grabbed whatever they could, cops said. Video captured one of them tripping and nearly falling as he tried to lug a laundry bag filled with loot from the store. Another suspect dropped one of five bags he was trying to carry at once.

The trio got into a black Honda CR-V and were last seen heading into New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel, cops said.

Boykin, who is pregnant, faces robbery and weapons possession charges, police sources said. She has not yet been charged in the federal courts.

She’s currently being held without bail in Hyattsville, Md., for allegedly kicking another pregnant woman there during a fight on Jan. 28. She is also wanted for an armed robbery in the county, Hyattsville police said.

When reached, a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office declined comment.

Cops first learned of Boykin’s identity through a Crime Stoppers tip, sources said. She was apprehended on Feb. 22 — three days after the Gucci robbery — after a license plate reader picked up a car she was linked to in Maryland, sources said.

Anyone with information about the additional suspects in the Gucci heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.