Woman Sobs in Court as She Pleads Guilty in Kayaking Death of Her Fiance

A New York woman erupted in tears as she admitted to playing a role in the death of her fiancé during a kayaking trip.

Angelika Graswald, 37, was with Vince Viafore, 46, in the Hudson River back in April 2015 when his kayak tipped over and he drifted away. Weeks passed before his body was found.

Graswald, of Poughkeepsie, was accused of removing the drain plug from Viafore’s vessel and pushing away a paddle after the kayak overturned.

In footage from the Goshen courtroom shot by WABC, Graswald, donning an orange jumpsuit, can be seen burying her face in her hands while uncontrollably sobbing after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

She agreed to the plea to receive a lesser sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Her attorneys originally claimed the death was an accident and was caused by alcohol, rough waves and cold water.

Graswald was interrogated at length about Viafore’s death by investigators, during which she allegedly mentioned to detectives she was “OK" with his death.

“While no outcome can compensate for the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle, this disposition will hopefully bring a measure of closure to the Viafore family,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said in a statement.

He went on: “This plea ensures that the defendant will be held criminally liable for her actions. By pleading guilty, [she] has acknowledged that Vincent Viafore’s death was not simply a tragic accident, but the result of this defendant’s criminal conduct,” Hoovler said.

Graswald will be sentenced on November 1. With time served, she will likely be released in late December, according to WABC.

