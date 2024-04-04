Woman smashing car windshields with bricks in L.A. arrested

A woman who was caught on camera violently smashing the windshields of parked cars with bricks in Los Angeles has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Lisa Jones, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks targeting vehicles across L.A. County.

Security video captured a March 28 incident where the woman was seen stepping out of her car and approaching a parked Porsche SUV in Venice at around 5 p.m.

She lifted a large brick over her head and smashed it into the windshield at full force before casually walking away.

The woman, who was typically seen stepping out of a white Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, is also accused of smashing the windows of a Tesla in West L.A., a red pickup truck in Tarzana, a Hyundai in Woodlands Hills, three incidents in Burbank and possibly more.

“It feels extremely violating,” said Katerina Meyer, the victim who owns the Porsche. Her car was parked near Rose and Bernard Avenues. “I’d love to know why she’s out there doing this to people.”

A woman caught on security camera throwing large bricks at vehicle windshields in Los Angeles. (Citizen)

The suspect smashing the windshield of a Porsche Cayenne SUV in Venice on March 28, 2024. (Katerina Meyer)

A woman exiting her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV to throw a large brick into the windshield of a Porsche Cayenne SUV in Venice on March 28, 2024. (Katerina Meyer)

The smashed windshield of a Toyota minivan targeted by the suspect in Burbank on April 2, 2024. (Madai Bautista)

The smashed windshield of a Toyota minivan targeted by the suspect in Burbank on April 2, 2024. (KTLA)

Katerina Meyer shared an image of the smashed windshield of her Porsche Cayenne SUV.

A Honda Fit damaged by the suspect in Burbank. (KTLA)

A woman exiting her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV to throw large bricks at car windshields in Los Angeles. (Citizen)

The suspect smashing the windshield of a red pickup truck in Tarzana on March 29, 2024.

A woman exiting her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV to throw large bricks at car windshields in Los Angeles. (Citizen)

Just a few miles away and seemingly on the same day, the woman is seen hurling a brick at the windshield of a Tesla parked near Camden and La Grange Avenues in West L.A. After smashing the windshield, she picks the brick up and walks back to her vehicle.

In Burbank, on the 2200 block of North Brighton Street, Madai Bautista’s minivan was one of three vehicles that had windshields smashed in by the suspect on April 2 at around 2 p.m.

“She hit the windshield with a brick,” said Bautista. Her husband had witnessed the attack in disbelief.

“He heard a noise, looked over the fence and saw this lady,” Bautista said. “He actually asked her, ‘What are you doing?’ and she just ignored him and got into her car and left.”

Bautista said her husband noticed the woman’s SUV was a white Volkswagen Tiguan and the woman had picked up the brick before driving away.

Other cars in the Burbank area targeted by the woman included a Honda Fit.

“It’s super upsetting,” said Devin Rodriguez, the woman who owns the Honda Fit. “I don’t know why she’s doing this.”

Rodriguez said her husband was home at the time and saw the woman also attack a truck that was parked across the street. She said her husband noticed the woman’s SUV did not have license plates.

George Frem, the owner of Exclusive Motors and the man who fixed the Porsche’s windshield, told KTLA he’s seen a video that appears to show the same woman using a brick to damage vehicles.

“It was an aggressive hit on the car, so that’s why I decided to look it up and see if there are any other crimes that are similar to it,” Frem said. “Luckily, someone else has footage of her face when she did the same thing.”

Frem discovered additional footage of the woman posted by victims on the Citizen app.

On March 29, the suspect was seen smashing the windshield of a parked pickup truck in Tarzana on the 18800 block of Linnet Street.

Nearby residents remain on edge, with many wondering why the woman is going around smashing car windshields.

One Burbank victim said he confronted the woman during an attack and when he asked what she was doing, she didn’t answer and only looked at him very angrily.

“I believe the issue is we have a big mental health problem in Los Angeles,” Frem said. “We see it on the streets. We see it everywhere. There should be something to address those issues and to take them seriously.”

The suspect was arrested on charges of felony vandalism and is being held without bail.

The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.