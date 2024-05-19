Woman slashed at Lower East Side subway station: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed at a subway station on the Lower East Side Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 35-year-old woman was slashed around 6:40 a.m. at the Delancey Street-Essex Street J and Z station, according to police.

The woman was sitting on a bench on the northbound J/Z platform when a man approached her and started cursing, police said. The man slashed her on the left thigh with an unknown object, and the woman was rushed to an area hospital, police said.

The woman was expected to survive the slashing, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

