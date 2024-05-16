Woman slashed in the leg defending herself on Queens subway: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A man followed a woman onto a train in a Queens subway station and slashed her with a box cutter when she lifted her leg to defend herself, police said.

The suspect attacked the 22-year-old victim on a Manhattan-bound E train in the Queens Plaza subway station at around 11:45 p.m. on May 10, according to the NYPD. The man pulled a box cutter and cut her in the side of the knee while she was protecting herself, police said.

The woman first saw the intoxicated man acting erratically on the train at the Sutphin Boulevard- Archer Avenue Station at 11 p.m. before getting off at the Kew Gardens stop, according to police. The man also got off at the same station and followed the victim onto the next train before slashing her in the leg, authorities said.

The suspect got off at the Queens Plaza station before running off, police said. There have been no arrests.

The woman called the police after the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

