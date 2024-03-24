Woman slashed in face at NYC subway station: police

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man allegedly slashed a woman in the face during a fight at a New York City subway station Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at the South Ferry subway station in Lower Manhattan around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

NYPD officials said it was a “domestic incident.” A man and a 37-year-old woman got into an argument, police said. It escalated and the man allegedly slashed the woman multiple times in her face, according to police.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who’s been identified as 45-year-old Ever Danny Briceno.

A man allegedly slashed a woman in the face during a fight at a New York City subway station on March 23, 2024, police said.

