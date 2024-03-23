Woman sitting in road hit, killed in Laughlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Laughlin late Friday night, according to Metro police.

On Friday around 11:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Needles Highway south of Aha Macav Parkway.

Evidence at the scene showed that a woman, wearing dark clothing, was sitting in the northbound lane on Needles Highway when a 2013 Chevrolet Volt was driving northbound on Needle Highway.

Police said the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but ended up hitting the woman.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene police said.

This death marks the 44th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2024.

