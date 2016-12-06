Woman shuts down saleswoman who called her $130 engagement ring 'pathetic'

When it comes to love, it's not about the money.

Quinn and Ariel McRae dated for two years before tying the knot. But a saleswoman where the couple bought Ariel's rings tried to put a damper on the festivities by calling the jewelry "pathetic."

"My husband doesn't have a lot, neither of us do," McRae explained in a Facebook post about the encounter. "We scrape and scrape to pay bills and put food in our bellies, but after almost 2 years of dating we decided that we couldn't wait anymore, so we didn't."

"I wasn't even thinking about rings, I just wanted to marry my best friend," she continued, "But he wouldn't have it. He scraped up just enough money to buy me two matching rings from Pandora."

The two headed to the store and picked out a pair of rings they could afford — two rings for $130.

SEE ALSO: Little boy proposes to his classmate with his mom's diamond ring

McRae was was thrilled to get her rings, and then, the couple encountered a saleswoman.

"While we were purchasing my rings... another lady that was working there came over to help the lady selling them to us," she wrote. "She said, 'Y'all, can you believe that some men get these as engagement rings? How pathetic.'"

"I watched my now husband's face fall," she continued.

Quinn was already upset that he couldn't his fiancé a more expensive ring, so the saleswoman's words crushed him.

"He was so upset at the idea of not making me happy enough and of me not wanting to marry him because my rings didn't cost enough money or weren't flashy enough," she explained.

"Y'all I would have gotten married to this man if it had been a 25¢ gum ball machine ring" she proudly posted. "When did our nation fall so far to think the only way a man can truly love a woman is if he buys her $3,000+ jewelry and makes a public decree of his affection with said flashy ring?"

McRae quickly shot down the pretentious saleswoman, calmly saying, "It isn't the ring that matters, it is the love that goes into buying one that is."

"My husband was so afraid of me not wanting him because he couldn't afford a piece of jewelry," she posted. "But here I am though, courthouse married, $130 ring set, the love of my life by my side and happier than I could ever imagine."

Looks like this marriage is off to a pretty perfect start.

Mashable reached out to McRae for a comment, and will update the story when she replies.

BONUS: Tom Hanks photobombed a wedding photoshoot in gym shorts