Woman shot while sitting in car with child in LaGrange

Authorities in LaGrange say a woman was shot while she was sitting in a car with her child and her child’s father on Saturday night.

LaGrange Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Truitt Avenue around 11:45 p.m. where they had been told one person had been shot.

That’s where they found the victim, a woman who told investigators she was parked in a driveway with her child and her child’s father in the car when a multiple shots were fired at her vehicle. The woman was taken to the ER at West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

No one else in the car was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact LaGrange Police.

