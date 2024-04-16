Woman shot while with her 2-year-old child in Dayton apartment

A woman was shot while with her child inside a Dayton apartment on Saturday evening.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Watervilet Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers found a woman shot.

Medics transported the victim, a 21-year-old woman, to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. She was lying in bed with her two-year-old daughter when the shooting occurred, Bauer said.

A suspect has been identified, but it does not appear to be a targeted assault.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.