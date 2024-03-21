Woman shot while helping after Fayetteville wreck, another arrested for attempted murder: Sheriff
Woman shot while helping after Fayetteville wreck, another arrested for attempted murder: Sheriff
Woman shot while helping after Fayetteville wreck, another arrested for attempted murder: Sheriff
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
This is an odd story out of Minnesota.
'All I can say is wow,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save a bundle on this beast ahead of spring cleaning.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
Whether you need to walk your dog after dark or prep for a power outage, these hands-free helpers are up to the task.
The days are ticking down until the 2024 Olympic Games start, and Peacock has revealed some of the features it will offer to help you catch all the action you want to see.
The classic five-in-one cream has gone viral for good reason, fans say: It's a must for dewy, glowing skin.
A Jackery generator can be an invaluable tool. These deals from Amazon's spring sale are even better than the Black Friday deals and save you up to $1,000.
Owners of aging EVs aren't exactly flush with options if something breaks after the original warranty expires. One Bay Area startup called Amber thinks it can help them navigate that minefield, starting with Tesla owners. The company, founded in early 2023, announced Wednesday it has launched a new aftermarket warranty product called AmberCare for Model Y, 3, S and X owners.
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
Are you ready for March Madness? The women's NCAA tournament tips off this Wednesday.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Julia Reel accused a Hubbard Inn employee of physically assaulting her. The Chicago establishment responded on social media and took legal action.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
NVIDIA and Ubisoft have teamed up to bring the former’s AI-enhanced NPCs to games. These NEO NPCs are designed to interact in real time with players, the environment and other NPCs.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
The CDC has linked a dangerous infection to neti pots. Here's how to use one safely to clear up your sinuses.