Woman shot by police officer after allegedly firing gun in Gastonia Walmart parking lot
A woman has been accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of a Walmart in Gastonia Thursday morning.
Around 6:45 a.m., police received reports that a woman had wrecked her car in the parking lot located at the Franklin Square Shopping Center.
Breaking in Gastonia. A witness tells me she saw a woman jump out of her car and start shooting in the Walmart parking lot on East Franklin Boulevard. We’re working to find out more about what happened. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/kvEtxHnYte
Witnesses told police that the woman had a gun and was firing shots.
After police arrived at the scene, an additional shot was fired, and the woman was struck.
Police said the woman received minor injuries and is expected to survive.
