Woman shot outside of Hotel Fresno prompts investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Downtown Fresno on Tuesday evening, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to Downtown Fresno, in the area of the Hotel Fresno near Broadway and H Streets, for a report of a victim who was shot.

According to police, the woman was potentially shot outside of the Hotel Fresno. As of Tuesday evening, there is no information regarding the extent of her injuries.

Officials say she is at a local hospital undergoing treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.